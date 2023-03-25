NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Saturday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks

0 of 3

William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The reigning champion and runner-up of the NCAA women's basketball tournament are three wins away from setting up a rematch in Dallas.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and UConn Huskies both cruised through the first two rounds of the bracket with double-digit victories.

Both teams start their regional weekends as double-digit favorites. South Carolina is favored by a whopping 17.5 points over the UCLA Bruins, while UConn is a 10-point favorite against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Getting to the Final Four, or even the Elite Eight, will be more difficult on paper for the Gamecocks and Huskies in their respective brackets since all of the top four seeds are still alive.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Maryland Terrapins start Saturday's four-game slate in a battle in which the winner likely faces South Carolina in the Greenville 1 region.

The top-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Seattle 3 region, in which UConn is the favorite to win.

The presence of the top four seeds in each bracket could mean we see four high-quality contests, even if the point spreads suggest otherwise.