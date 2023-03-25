Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'Sense' Is QB Open to New Team; Ravens 'Would Like to Keep' Him

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

As the offseason continues to move on with no resolution between the contract stalemate between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the "sense" from people around the league think Jackson is at least open to playing for a new team, but the Ravens are indicating to some free agents they've spoken with that they "would like to keep" the 26-year-old quarterback:

"People I'm talking to believe, or are getting the sense, that Lamar Jackson is at least open to a change of scenery at this point from Baltimore because he's been put in that position when the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, opening the door for teams to make offer sheets on Jackson that the Ravens can always match. Now, I'm not hearing anything hard and fast right now on teams making an offer sheet, that has not happened yet. Negotiations have not progressed that far, but there's still a lot of time, could heat up closer to the draft. A lot of teams are watching Indianapolis at No. 4 overall. Should they feel like they can't get the quarterback they want at that spot, would they entertain taking their new head coach Shane Steichen, who had a lot of success with a mobile quarterback in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts, try to make that move? And, meanwhile, Baltimore is at least giving some indications to some free agents they've been meeting with that they would like to keep Lamar. They hope he's there, but they're not committing one way or the other. So, still unclear to players like say, Nelson Agholor, who come in and sign with Baltimore as a wide receiver, they don't quite know who their quarterback is going to be"

There have been no reports at this point the Ravens have made a formal offer to Jackson since placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on him.

Opposing teams are also able to negotiate with Jackson, though most clubs have seemingly taken themselves out of the running by going about their usual business in free agency.

Another wrinkle in this situation is the Ravens have been very quiet throughout free agency. They did re-sign a few of their own players, but it wasn't until Friday when Nelson Agholor agreed to a deal they brought in a player from outside of the organization.

The lack of discussion around Jackson at this point could be an indication opposing clubs are skeptical the Ravens will let him leave.

On Wednesday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 1:30 mark), Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said teams believe the Ravens will match any potential offer sheet he might receive.

If there is a team that could emerge as a genuine suitor for Jackson, as Fowler noted, it's the Indianapolis Colts. They may not be in a good position in the draft anymore to get the quarterback they wanted.

As things stand, two quarterbacks seem likely to come off the board to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 and Houston Texans at No. 2. If the Arizona Cardinals stay in the third spot, the Colts would be picking the quarterback they may view as the third- or fourth-best option.

If another team picking lower in the draft, like the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7, trades up with the Cardinals to draft a quarterback, the Colts might be left with their fourth option when they get on the clock at No. 4.

Instead of settling for that option, the Colts could make an offer to Jackson that Baltimore doesn't want to match. Indianapolis would send the No. 4 pick and next year's first-round pick to the Ravens in the deal, per the rules of the nonexclusive franchise tag.

The Ravens still have some semblance of control in the situation because they can match an offer sheet, but the longer this situation goes on seems to open the door a little wider for Jackson to be on a new team.