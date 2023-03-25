NCAA Tournament 2023 Odds: UConn Betting Favorite To Win Men's Title Ahead of Elite 8

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With all four No. 1 seeds eliminated from the field, Connecticut is now favored to win the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Per the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies have +320 odds (bet $100 to win $320) going into the Elite Eight.

Texas is a close second at +360, followed by Gonzaga (+500) and Creighton (+550).

Updated NCAA Tournament Odds

Connecticut +320

Texas +360

Gonzaga +500

Creighton +550

Kansas State +800

San Diego State +900

Miami (FL) +1100

Florida Atlantic +1300

The No. 2 Longhorns are the highest-seeded team still in the field. They made easy work of Xavier with an 83-71 win in the Sweet 16 and have won their first three tournament games by an average of 12.3 points.

Connecticut, No. 4 in the West Region, is the lower seed going into the Elite Eight against No. 3 Gonzaga. Head coach Dan Hurley's squad has three consecutive double-digit wins, including a dominant 88-65 victory over Arkansas on Thursday.

The Huskies have won nine of their last 10 games overall dating back to the regular season. Six of those victories have been by at least 12 points.

Gonzaga, still chasing its first national title in program history, has been playing with fire in its past two games. The Bulldogs nearly blew an eight-point lead in the final 65 seconds against UCLA in the Sweet 16 before Julian Strawther's three with 7.2 seconds led them to a 79-76 win.

Before getting to the Sweet 16, Gonzaga held on for an 84-81 win over TCU in the second round.

Florida Atlantic has the lowest odds to win the national title of any team still standing, but it's coming off an impressive showing against Tennessee. The Vols' 55 points were their fewest in a game since a 46-43 win over Auburn on Feb. 4.

The Owls will take on Kansas State on Saturday looking for their first appearance in the Final Four.

Miami and San Diego State took down arguably the top two teams in the tournament on Friday with wins over Alabama and Houston. The Hurricanes' offense lit up the scoreboard with 89 points on 51.7 percent shooting from the field.

San Diego State held Alabama to 32.4 percent shooting overall and a 3-of-27 record from three-point range in a 71-64 win.

Both the Aztecs and Hurricanes are seeking their first-ever appearance in the Final Four. Miami will take on Texas in the Elite Eight on Sunday, and San Diego State follows with a showdown against Creighton .

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.