    Luka Dončić Says Mavericks' 'Frustrating' Struggles Extend Beyond Basketball

    Francisco RosaMarch 25, 2023

    Following the Mavericks' latest loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Friday in Dallas, Luka Dončić did not hold back his annoyance with the team's recent run of form.

    Dallas has now lost three games in a row, with two of those losses coming since Dončić returned from injury.

    "It's really frustrating," Dončić said after the 117-109 defeat at American Airlines Center. "I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don't feel it's me. I'm just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it's just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball."

    When he was asked what else had him frustrated, the four-time All-Star said it was private reasons.

