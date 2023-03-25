NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Ja Morant, Grizzlies Clinch; Updated Standings, Bracket

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

For the third season in a row, the Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the NBA Playoffs.

Luke Kennard broke a franchise record with 10 3-pointers, Ja Morant recorded eight assists and Jaren Jackson Jr. snagged seven rebounds as the Grizzlies crushed the visiting Houston Rockets, 151-114, to secure a top-6 playoff spot on Friday night.

Memphis came just one point short of tying the franchise's single-game point record of 152 points, set on Dec. 2 in a blowout 152-79 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The victory marked Memphis' fifth straight win and raises their NBA-best home record to 32-5.

With the Grizzlies having secured their tickets to the postseason, here's an updated look at the NBA standings as of Friday, March 24.

Western Conference Standings

1. Denver Nuggets (49-24)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (46-27)

3. Sacramento Kings (43-29)

4. Phoenix Suns (38-35)

5. Los Angeles Clippers (39-35)

6. Golden State Warriors (38-36)

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37)

8. Los Angeles Lakers (36-37)

9. New Orleans Pelicans (36-37)

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37)

11. Dallas Mavericks (36-38)

12. Utah Jazz (35-37)

13. Portland Trail Blazers (32-40)

14. San Antonio Spurs (19-55) -o

15. Houston Rockets (18-56) -o

Eastern Conference Standings

1. Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) -x

2. Boston Celtics (51-23) -x

3. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) -x

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28)

5. New York Knicks (42-33)

6. Miami Heat (40-34)

7. Brooklyn Nets (39-34)

8. Atlanta Hawks (36-37)

9. Toronto Raptors (36-38)

10. Chicago Bulls (34-38)

11. Indiana Pacers (33-41)

12. Washington Wizards (33-41)

13. Orlando Magic (31-43)

14. Charlotte Hornets (23-51) -o

15. Detroit Pistons (16-58) -o

With just over two weeks left in the regular season, seeds No. 7 through No. 12 in the Western Conference are locked in an extremely tight race. The Timberwolves, Lakers, Pelicans, Thunder and Mavericks are neck and neck, and all of them sit within two games back of the No. 6 seed Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference has separated into a clearer divide, although the Nets are threatening to overtake the Miami Heat for the No. 6 seed.

As it stands, the Grizzlies would face whoever emerges from the play-in tournament between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Right now, that would be the Timberwolves facing off against the Lakers. However, with the Western Conference standings as close as they are, that could all change by the time the play-in round begins on April 11.