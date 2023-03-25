Report: NFL Owners 'Pausing' Consideration of Removing Dan Snyder as Commanders Owner

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Discussion about a vote to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington Commanders owner has reportedly taken place among NFL owners, but those talks has paused as the group awaits to see future events develop, specifically regarding a potential sale.

Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post provided the latest on Friday:

"The owners are waiting to see what occurs over the coming weeks and possibly months with Snyder's attempt to sell the franchise, his efforts to secure indemnification against legal liability and the outcome of the league's second investigation into him and the team, said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic."

Owners meetings are scheduled from Sunday through Saturday in Phoenix. They are not expected to formally discuss the potential of removing Snyder or the sale of the franchise.

A source told the Washington Post that owners are "not going to move toward voting him out right now.

"This has to play out over some time," the source said. "We have to see what happens."

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay previously told reporters in October that removing Snyder "merits serious consideration." Three-quarters of the owners would have to vote Snyder out and force him to sell the team.

Snyder and the team have been in embroiled in controversy over the past few years, as Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic outlined:

"Also outstanding are various investigations into the team and Snyder, including the league's own probe into an allegation that Snyder improperly made physical advances on a team employee and financial charges that the team hid revenue from other clubs. There is also a federal investigation in the Eastern District of Virginia into the team's accounting practices, and two Washington, D.C., lawsuits aimed at the team and league."

An investigation commissioned by the NFL in 2020 and led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson stated that the franchise's workplace environment "both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional."

The statement also said that "numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment" and that bullying and intimidation were rampant amid a culture of fear.

Daniel and his wife, co-owner Tanya Snyder, announced intentions in November to sell all or part of the team.

Owners are scheduled to meet again in May in Minneapolis.