NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Reviewing Latest Bracket Scenarios for East, West

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 Boston Celtics (51-23) vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (40-34)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) vs. No. 5 New York Knicks (42-33)

Play-In Tournament

No. 7 Brooklyn Nets (39-34) vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (36-37)

No. 9 Toronto Raptors (36-38) vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls (35-38)

The Bucks are firmly atop the Eastern Conference, but they haven't secured the No. 1 seed quite yet. The Celtics are only 2 1/2 games back. However, Milwaukee won't be easy to catch, as it has won 24 of its past 27 games.

At the moment, the Heat sit in the No. 6 spot, which is important, because that's the final seed that gets into the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament. But the Nets are only a half-game behind them.

Brooklyn may no longer have Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it could still get into the playoffs, or at least the play-in tournament. It will need to play better than it has of late, though, as it lost five consecutive games.

The Nets' schedule gets easier down the stretch, as five of their final nine games are against teams currently outside of the playoffs. Their toughest remaining contest may be a road matchup vs. Miami on Saturday night.

It's possible several teams could get knocked from the play-in tournament, including the Bulls, who hold the final berth at No. 10. They're only 1 1/2 games ahead of both the Pacers and Wizards.

Chicago has been playing well of late, having won six of its past eight games. But five of its next eight contests are on the road, which includes some challenging matchups against the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks and Mavericks.

If the Bulls can get through that stretch well enough, they should be in good shape, as they'll end the regular season with a home matchup against the NBA-worst Pistons.

So quite a bit could still change in the Eastern Conference playoff picture between now and the end of the regular season. But likely not for the Cavaliers, who are one win away from clinching a postseason berth for the first time since the 2017-18 season.