    No. 1 Houston's Loss to Miami Has Fans Marveling at NCAA Tournament 'Year of Upsets'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 25, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 24: Nijel Pack #24 of the Miami Hurricanes shoots the ball against Jamal Shead #1 of the Houston Cougars during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    For the first time in NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament history, the Elite Eight round will not feature a No. 1 seed after Houston fell 89-75 to No. 5 Miami on Friday.

    Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack hit 7-of-10 three-pointers for his game-high 26 points.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    NIJEL PACK HAS 7 THREES TONIGHT ☔️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/huq6e1mn7c">pic.twitter.com/huq6e1mn7c</a>

    Three of those shots occurred during a 19-4 second-half run that gave Miami a 70-53 lead and all but put Houston away.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    MIAMI OPENS UP A 17-POINT LEAD 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesHoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/rlp47DFJTm">pic.twitter.com/rlp47DFJTm</a>

    Miami guard Isaiah Wong added 20 points, and forward Norman Omier posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.

    Houston shot just 37.5 percent from the field (29.0 percent from three) en route to the defeat. Jarace Walker led the Cougars with 16 points.

    And so the madness of March continued with another big upset in a tournament filled with them.

    Earlier on, Purdue became the second No. 1 seed in the tournament's history to lose to a No. 16 seed when the Boilermakers fell 63-58 to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

    No. 1 seed Kansas, the Big 12 champions, then lost to No. 8 Arkansas 72-71 in the second round.

    No. 1 overall seed Alabama swiftly exited the Sweet 16 with a 71-64 loss to No. 5 San Diego State earlier Friday evening. Houston's defeat capped the top seeds' fate.

    Twitter recognized the sheer madness and unpredictability of this tournament on another unbelievable night.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    For the first time ever, all four number 1 seeds fail to make the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament. <br><br>The year of the upsets.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    San Diego State, Creighton, Princeton, Florida Atlantic or Kansas State will be playing for a national championship.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    No. 1 overall seeds are now 3 for 19 all-time in winning the NCAA Tournament. <a href="https://t.co/LYXRI7sJn3">https://t.co/LYXRI7sJn3</a>

    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    Elite Eight will feature teams from West Coast Conference, Conference USA and Mountain West. Ivy still possible.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    We are headed toward the first Elite Eight with any 1s, but also this: Alabama and Houston losing would leave only 2-seed Texas left among all 1s and 2s in this NCAA Tournament.<br><br>It would be the first Elite Eight in history with one or fewer 1s and 2s.

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    We are 10 days away from one of these five teams playing for a national title: Kansas State, Creighton, San Diego State, FAU or Princeton. <br><br>WHAT IS HAPPENING.

    diner in the chat @distracteddiner

    Who cares if it's only because of scheduling in about 30 minutes all the 1 seeds will be out and a 15 seed will still be in

    Ace @AceKC10

    All the 1 seeds gone before the elite 8. Insanity

    Pat Boyle @PatBoyle44

    All the #1 seeds are about to be BOUNCED<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> continues to deliver!<br><br>San Diego St doing it with massive blocks and unbeatable defense, Miami doing it with big shot making. What a night

    Drew Magary @drewmagary

    This is a batshit crazy tournament this year yes it is

    This tournament will also mark just the fourth time in March Madness history that the Final Four won't have a No. 1 seed. It also happened in 1980, 2006 and 2011.

