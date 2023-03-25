No. 1 Houston's Loss to Miami Has Fans Marveling at NCAA Tournament 'Year of Upsets'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

For the first time in NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament history, the Elite Eight round will not feature a No. 1 seed after Houston fell 89-75 to No. 5 Miami on Friday.

Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack hit 7-of-10 three-pointers for his game-high 26 points.

Three of those shots occurred during a 19-4 second-half run that gave Miami a 70-53 lead and all but put Houston away.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong added 20 points, and forward Norman Omier posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Houston shot just 37.5 percent from the field (29.0 percent from three) en route to the defeat. Jarace Walker led the Cougars with 16 points.

And so the madness of March continued with another big upset in a tournament filled with them.

Earlier on, Purdue became the second No. 1 seed in the tournament's history to lose to a No. 16 seed when the Boilermakers fell 63-58 to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

No. 1 seed Kansas, the Big 12 champions, then lost to No. 8 Arkansas 72-71 in the second round.

No. 1 overall seed Alabama swiftly exited the Sweet 16 with a 71-64 loss to No. 5 San Diego State earlier Friday evening. Houston's defeat capped the top seeds' fate.

Twitter recognized the sheer madness and unpredictability of this tournament on another unbelievable night.

This tournament will also mark just the fourth time in March Madness history that the Final Four won't have a No. 1 seed. It also happened in 1980, 2006 and 2011.

