Warriors' Draymond Green: Lakers 'Serious Threat' in West Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will be a "serious threat" if they can make it into the playoffs.

The Lakers are caught in a four-way tie with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 seed in the West, but all the team needs to do is get into the postseason to be a problem, Green said Friday during an interview with free agent Tristan Thompson on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

"People can say what they want, talking heads can talk, they are a serious threat in the West right now," Green said. "Talk about the record all you want; they've just got to get in. They get in, they're a serious threat in the West."

Green said the Lakers' chances have been boosted by trades for point guard D'Angelo Russell, shooting guard Malik Beasley and forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura.

It's no coincidence that since Feb. 11 (the debut of Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley), Los Angeles has an 11-6 record.

"I personally think this Lakers team is very good," Green said. "For two years, everybody was talking about the Lakers, and I would say, 'Well, they have LeBron James, but at the end of the day, they don't really have a chance.' And now they've traded for these other guys, and they're a real team."

With nine games left in the season, the 36-37 Lakers are in the final stretch of a tight playoff race. Los Angeles tips off a crucial game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also 36-37, on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.