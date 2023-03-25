Brandon Miller, No. 1 Alabama Shock Twitter with 2nd-Half Collapse in Loss to SDSU

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Down goes Bama.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide were eliminated from the men's NCAA tournament on Friday with a 71-64 loss to the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Crimson Tide trailed the Aztecs 28-23 entering halftime and were unable to find their scoring touch in the second half.

Head coach Nate Oats' squad has been the fifth-best offensive team in the country, averaging 82.3 points per game, but it didn't come close to hitting that mark Friday against a swarming SDSU defense.

Freshman forward Brandon Miller, the team's star player and a projected high lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft, finished with just nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

For comparison, he entered the night averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep.

Senior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, and sophomore center Charles Bediako notched 10 points and seven rebounds.

College basketball fans were in shock that Alabama collapsed, especially after it put together a strong run in the tournament up to this point:

Entering this year's tournament, Alabama had won just one Sweet 16 matchup in program history. Now the Crimson Tide will not know what it tastes like to make it back to the Elite Eight as they return to Tuscaloosa.

San Diego State, meanwhile, will take on either No. 6 Creighton or No. 15 Princeton with a berth in the Final Four on the line.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.