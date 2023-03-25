X

    Brandon Miller, No. 1 Alabama Shock Twitter with 2nd-Half Collapse in Loss to SDSU

    Erin WalshMarch 25, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 24: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots against Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Down goes Bama.

    The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide were eliminated from the men's NCAA tournament on Friday with a 71-64 loss to the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 at the KFC Yum! Center.

    The Crimson Tide trailed the Aztecs 28-23 entering halftime and were unable to find their scoring touch in the second half.

    Head coach Nate Oats' squad has been the fifth-best offensive team in the country, averaging 82.3 points per game, but it didn't come close to hitting that mark Friday against a swarming SDSU defense.

    Freshman forward Brandon Miller, the team's star player and a projected high lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft, finished with just nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

    For comparison, he entered the night averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep.

    Senior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, and sophomore center Charles Bediako notched 10 points and seven rebounds.

    College basketball fans were in shock that Alabama collapsed, especially after it put together a strong run in the tournament up to this point:

    Kyle Franko @kj_franko

    Wow! San Diego State knocks out top overall seed Alabama, 71-64<br><br>Aztecs trailed by 9 with 11:40 left and turn it around. Darrion Trammell was awesome with 21 points. SDSU blocked eight shots.<br><br>Alabama was 3-of-27 from 3 and projected top-five pick Brandon Miller held to 3-of-19

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Alabama is 1-9 all-time in Sweet 16 games.<br><br>Worst record among teams w/ at least 6 appearances <a href="https://t.co/iGdhAAEivi">pic.twitter.com/iGdhAAEivi</a>

    Jason Huber @_JasonHuber

    Down goes Alabama. This tournament has been insane.

    Nate Mills @NateMills11

    Alabama lost? <a href="https://t.co/s4uS1bP2dk">https://t.co/s4uS1bP2dk</a> <a href="https://t.co/7RiJ93iqp8">pic.twitter.com/7RiJ93iqp8</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Everything about this Brandon Miller game so far is what scouts have been concerned about. What does he look like when you can just switch actions? Can he separate from his man consistently when the mismatch just isn't there? Has really struggled with it today.

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    Brandon Miller's nba comp is Paul George and he's having a playoff game like PG-13 here in the sweet 16

    Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS

    Alabama. <br><br>Wrong place. Wrong time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Dart_Adams @Dart_Adams

    DAMB.<br><br>Alabama just ordered the Upset Special...

    Clay Travis @ClayTravis

    Alabama was just in the wrong place at the wrong time tonight.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Brandon Miller's NCAA Tournament: 8-of-41 from the field, 3-of-19 from 3-point range.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    SDSU every time Alabama tries to make a layup: <a href="https://t.co/1xAV4PKial">pic.twitter.com/1xAV4PKial</a>

    Dirk Chatelain @dirkchatelain

    No sugarcoating it: Brandon Miller has been terrible.

    Entering this year's tournament, Alabama had won just one Sweet 16 matchup in program history. Now the Crimson Tide will not know what it tastes like to make it back to the Elite Eight as they return to Tuscaloosa.

    San Diego State, meanwhile, will take on either No. 6 Creighton or No. 15 Princeton with a berth in the Final Four on the line.

