Princeton's Cinderella Run Celebrated on Twitter After Sweet 16 Loss to Creighton

A historic run for Princeton in the men's 2023 NCAA tournament finally came to an end Friday with an 86-75 loss to Creighton at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. And it was a run that won't be forgotten anytime soon by college basketball fans.

The Tigers reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967, eight years before head coach Mitch Henderson was born.

In the process of making history, they came up with one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they took down Pac-12 tournament champions Arizona, who were the No. 2 seed in the South Region. The Tigers did it in dramatic fashion as well, storming back from a late 10-point deficit in the second half against the Wildcats.

In the round of 32, the Ivy League tournament champion pulled off another stunner, taking down one of the more talented teams in the SEC in seventh-seeded Missouri with an impressive offensive display, pouring in 78 points.

Even in their loss against No. 6 Creighton, the Tigers didn't bow out without giving the nation a show. They scored 75 points while shooting 42.9 percent from the three-point line and gave the Bluejays a bit of a fright.

Princeton put on a performance not seen often from an Ivy League program. Cornell was the last team from the conference to make it to the Sweet 16 over a decade ago in 2010.

Twitter gave Princeton nothing but respect.

Despite all of the admiration for Princeton, it'd be hard to ignore the history that Creighton is making in its own right. The Bluejays have been uber-impressive through the first three rounds behind an elite starting five who all average double-digit points.

The program will now advance to its first Elite Eight since 1941 and will look to go to its first-ever Final Four against San Diego State on Sunday. The Aztecs just eliminated Alabama, which was the top overall seed in the tournament.

