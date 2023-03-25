X

    Princeton's Cinderella Run Celebrated on Twitter After Sweet 16 Loss to Creighton

    Francisco RosaMarch 25, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 24: Matt Allocco #14 of the Princeton Tigers reacts during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center against the Creighton Bluejays on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    A historic run for Princeton in the men's 2023 NCAA tournament finally came to an end Friday with an 86-75 loss to Creighton at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. And it was a run that won't be forgotten anytime soon by college basketball fans.

    The Tigers reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967, eight years before head coach Mitch Henderson was born.

    In the process of making history, they came up with one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they took down Pac-12 tournament champions Arizona, who were the No. 2 seed in the South Region. The Tigers did it in dramatic fashion as well, storming back from a late 10-point deficit in the second half against the Wildcats.

    In the round of 32, the Ivy League tournament champion pulled off another stunner, taking down one of the more talented teams in the SEC in seventh-seeded Missouri with an impressive offensive display, pouring in 78 points.

    Even in their loss against No. 6 Creighton, the Tigers didn't bow out without giving the nation a show. They scored 75 points while shooting 42.9 percent from the three-point line and gave the Bluejays a bit of a fright.

    Princeton put on a performance not seen often from an Ivy League program. Cornell was the last team from the conference to make it to the Sweet 16 over a decade ago in 2010.

    Princeton's Cinderella Run Celebrated on Twitter After Sweet 16 Loss to Creighton
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Twitter gave Princeton nothing but respect.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    What a ride for Princeton:<br><br>Ivy league champs<br>Upset No. 2 Arizona<br>Beat No. 7 Mizzou<br>First Sweet 16 app. since 1967<br><br>Plenty to be proud of for the No. 15 seed 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/l3OB2BKiE3">pic.twitter.com/l3OB2BKiE3</a>

    Princeton Tigers @PUTIGERS

    A season we will cherish forever.<br><br>Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/PrincetonMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrincetonMBB</a>! <a href="https://t.co/d8QYyzGXa6">https://t.co/d8QYyzGXa6</a>

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Dear Princeton,<br><br>Thanks for giving us the greatest run by an Ivy League team since Cornell in 2010.<br><br>Walk proud.<br><br>Today.<br><br>Tomorrow.<br><br>And forever.<br><br>Sincerely,<br><br>America

    Rick Dickson🇺🇸 @rickdicksonreal

    Princeton played a really good game. <br><br>Creighton played an amazing game, tho. <br><br>What a run by the Tigers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    SirBoywonder513 @SirBoywonder513

    Princeton had a nice run

    folzybear @folzyfantasy15

    That is probably curtains for Princeton. Down 16 with just north of 12 to play. It's been a good run for their Cinderella story.

    Sean Faska @Sean7Faska

    Hell of a run by Princeton. I hope they become a staple in the NCAA tourney going forward.

    Daniel Miller @DanielMillerEsq

    A historic run by Princeton. Proud of this team.

    It's Matthew @compSciMatt

    It was a great run Princeton. You made a lot of Ivy League schools proud.

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    Goodnight, sweet Princeton. <br><br>Helluva run.

    Lukas Weese @Weesesports

    What a run for the Princeton Tigers. <br><br>Never sleep on New Jersey basketball again.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Last fall, Creighton was ranked as a preseason top-10 team for the first time ever. Bluejays officially match the hype by pushing through to the Eight.<br><br>Princeton, thanks for one of the best Cinderella runs ever, but mostly: good luck to all in finding work after college.

    Eloy @EloyLopezIII

    The Ivy League doesn't give out athletic scholarships, and the fact that Princeton, a 15-seed no less, made it to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sweet16?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sweet16</a> is a miracle in itself. Bravo, Tigers. 🐅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Princeton leaving the tournament after becoming the heart of the nation: <a href="https://t.co/83s8gyaVDK">pic.twitter.com/83s8gyaVDK</a>

    Mid-Major Madness @mid_madness

    Best run we've seen by an Ivy League team in 13 years.<br><br>Thank you, Princeton.

    Despite all of the admiration for Princeton, it'd be hard to ignore the history that Creighton is making in its own right. The Bluejays have been uber-impressive through the first three rounds behind an elite starting five who all average double-digit points.

    The program will now advance to its first Elite Eight since 1941 and will look to go to its first-ever Final Four against San Diego State on Sunday. The Aztecs just eliminated Alabama, which was the top overall seed in the tournament.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.