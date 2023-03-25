Zane Gonzalez Traded to 49ers from Panthers; Teams Swap Picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Kicker Zane Gonzalez has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Gonzalez's agent Mike McCartney.

In exchange for Gonzalez, the teams will be swapping 2025 draft picks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Gonzalez, who missed last season with a groin injury, hit 20-of-22 field-goal attempts and 22-of-23 extra points for the Panthers during his fifth NFL season in 2021.

Before the trade can be made official, Gonzalez must pass a physical, according to the 49ers.

