Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Friday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Friday's Sweet 16 Winners and LosersMarch 25, 2023
Four tickets to the Elite Eight were punched on Thursday night as Kansas State, Gonzaga, UConn and Florida Atlantic all all came away victorious.
With four more spots up for grabs on Friday evening, the night's action began with both remaining No. 1 seeds falling as No. 5 seeds San Diego State and Miami upset Alabama and Houston.
The Aztecs controlled the tempo and shut down future lottery pick Brandon Miller en route to a 71-64 victory, while the Hurricanes lit up a terrific Houston defense on their way to a 89-75 win.
Two games remain Friday as No. 6 Creighton takes on No. 15 Princeton in the South Region and No. 2 Texas squares off against No. 3 Xavier in the Midwest Region.
Aside from who came away with a win on the scoreboard, we've highlighted the biggest winners and losers of Friday night's Elite Eight action ahead.
Loser: An NCAA Tournament to Forget for Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller was one of the best college basketball players in the country this year.
During the regular season, the freshman phenom averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range to win SEC Player of the Year honors and earn a first-team All-American selection.
The 6'9" forward is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2023 NBA draft, but his college career ended on a sour note with an NCAA tournament to forget.
He was held scoreless in 19 minutes of action against No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round, and while he bounced back with 19 points against Maryland in the second round, it was on an inefficient 5-of-17 shooting night.
It was revealed after that opening weekend of action that Miller was nursing a groin injury, but he told reporters he was back to 100 percent heading into the team's Sweet 16 matchup against San Diego State.
Despite that promising report, he certainly didn't look like himself on Friday night.
He finished with just nine points on an ugly 3-of-19 from the floor and 1-of-10 from three-point range, and as his long attempt from three clanged off the rim as time expired, his college career likely came to a close.
Winner: San Diego State's Second Half Answer
San Diego State carried a 28-23 lead into halftime on Friday night while limiting Alabama to 8-of-29 from the floor and 1-of-11 from three-point range, but their stifling defense was put to the test coming out of the break.
The Crimson Tide opened the second half with an 11-2 run, turning a five-point deficit into a 34-30 lead in the process, and it looked like the tournament's No. 1 overall 1-seed might finally be ready to pull away from the No. 5 seed Aztecs.
Instead, San Diego State swung the momentum back to their side with a 12-0 run that stretched from the 11:39 mark to 8:00 remaining, turning a 48-39 Alabama lead into a 51-48 scoreboard in their favor in that brief 3:39 span.
The Aztecs never trailed again after an Adam Seiko three-pointer capped off that run, and they clamped down for the final eight minutes to come away with a 71-64 victory.
With that, San Diego State improved to 20-0 when they hold the opposition to less than 65 points, and while a stellar offensive game from Darrion Trammell (21 points) gave them a nice boost, controlling the tempo and locking things down on the defensive end continues to be the key to their success.
Loser: The Worst Game of the Year for the Houston Defense
Heading into Friday's matchup with the Miami Hurricanes, the Houston Cougars ranked No. 4 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency this season, limiting the opposition to 56.6 points per game and leading the nation with a .361 opponent shooting percentage.
They picked a less-than-ideal time for their worst defensive performance of the year.
The Cougars allowed more than 70 points in a game only four times all season, with the high mark coming in an 83-77 victory over South Florida in January.
However, the Hurricanes blew past that total with 89 points on a 51.7 percent shooting from the floor and a blistering 11-of-25 from three-point distance.
The Cougars never led by more than two points, and the Hurricanes were in complete control for the final 10 minutes of what turned out to be one of the more lopsided games of the second weekend of tournament action.
With that, the final No. 1 seed still standing in this year's tournament fell, making this the first time in NCAA tournament history that no No. 1 seed reached the Elite Eight.
If you love parity, the 2023 men's NCAA tournament has been a dream.
Winner: A Game-Changing Run From Nijel Pack
Despite what the 89-75 final score might suggest, the Houston vs. Miami game was actually still a close contest early in the second half.
The Hurricanes built a six-point lead heading into halftime, but that had been whittled to a narrow 51-49 advantage after a pair of free throws from Houston's Tramon Mark with 14:42 remaining in the game.
That's when Nijel Pack caught fire.
The Kansas State transfer nailed a trio of three-pointers over Miami's next four possessions, and when the third deep ball fell, it gave the Hurricanes a 62-53 lead from which they never looked back.
Pack finished with a game-high 26 points on 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, and he has been money from distance all season with 83 made threes at a 40.5 percent clip.
ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong added 20 points and all five Hurricanes starters finished in double figures, but the hero of the night was Pack as he shifted the momentum in what turned out to be a lopsided final result.