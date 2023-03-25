Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Friday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

0 of 4

Four tickets to the Elite Eight were punched on Thursday night as Kansas State, Gonzaga, UConn and Florida Atlantic all all came away victorious.

With four more spots up for grabs on Friday evening, the night's action began with both remaining No. 1 seeds falling as No. 5 seeds San Diego State and Miami upset Alabama and Houston.

The Aztecs controlled the tempo and shut down future lottery pick Brandon Miller en route to a 71-64 victory, while the Hurricanes lit up a terrific Houston defense on their way to a 89-75 win.

Two games remain Friday as No. 6 Creighton takes on No. 15 Princeton in the South Region and No. 2 Texas squares off against No. 3 Xavier in the Midwest Region.

Aside from who came away with a win on the scoreboard, we've highlighted the biggest winners and losers of Friday night's Elite Eight action ahead.