Connor McDavid: Oilers 'Strongly Believe Hockey Is for Everyone' Ahead of Pride Night

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The face of the NHL is speaking out in regards to how his club feels about Pride Night celebrations around the league, which have become a contentious topic over the last few months.

The Edmonton Oilers will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during Saturday's Pride Night game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and team captain Connor McDavid made it clear Friday that the organization fully supports the initiative.

McDavid told reporters:

"Certainly can't comment on other players and their beliefs and other organizations and what they're up to. I know here in Edmonton we strongly believe hockey is for everyone and strongly support Pride Night. Looking forward to it.

"I think we were the first team to use the pride tape in warmups. We're firm believers in the celebration that is the pride night and looking forward to it."

Oilers forward Zach Hyman echoed McDavid's comments during his media session on Friday:

"Everybody has their own personal opinion. To me, it's an obvious no-brainer. If I was in that position I'd wear one. It doesn't go against any of my beliefs. On the contrary, I think it's extremely important to be open and welcoming to that greater community just because they're a minority and they face a lot of persecution over the years and to show that we care, and that we're willing and ready to include them in our game, in out sport is extremely important to me. It's a hard question just because people have their own personal beliefs. I just don't agree with them."

Pride Nights around the NHL have become a hot-button topic since Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov opted against wearing the team's rainbow-colored pride jersey during warm-ups ahead of a Jan. 17 matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

Since then, San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer and Florida Panthers teammates and brothers Eric and Marc Staal have chosen not to participate in their teams Pride Night celebrations, which include wearing pride jerseys during warm-ups.

Provorov, Reimer and the Staal brothers all said that wearing the jersey and taking part in the festivities would go against their religious beliefs. Provorov is Russian Orthodox, while Reimer and the Staal brothers are Christian.

The New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks have also pulled the plug entirely on having their players wear pride jerseys during warm-ups this season.

The Blackhawks and Wild reportedly cited concern for the safety of Russian players as the reason for opting against wearing the jerseys. Chicago's Pride Night is scheduled for Sunday and the team still has various initiatives scheduled.

Russia expanded its ban on "gay propaganda" in December, making it "illegal to promote or 'praise' LGBTQ relationships, publicly express non-heterosexual orientations or suggest that they are 'normal,'" according to CNN's Ivana Kottasova and Anna Chernova.

The Blackhawks and Wild have several players who are from Russia or are of Russian descent on their rosters, including Philipp Kurashev, Anton Khudobin, Nikita Zaitsev—all of Chicago—and Kirill Kaprizov, who plays for Minnesota.

However, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic on Friday that the league has "no information that would suggest there is any material threat that would exist (in Russia or otherwise) related to a Russian player participating in a club's Pride activities."

The Blackhawks sent The Athletic a response to Daly's statement:

"We are unaware of any direct, material threat on an individual currently. That being said, we understand that there is a more general threat toward certain players and believe we need to respond accordingly. We will not have any further comment on this matter at this time. We wish to reiterate that our overall Pride night will go on as planned, and we are excited for all of the activities and LGBTQIA+ community members who will be in the spotlight."

While the Rangers have several prominent Russian players on their roster—Igor Shesterkin, Vladimir Tarasenko and Artemi Panarin—the club cited "everyone's individual right to respectfully express their beliefs" as the reason for not having players wear pride jerseys during warm-ups on Jan. 27.

The Islanders, meanwhile, noted an organizational policy as the reason players didn't wear pride jerseys during warm-ups on Feb. 9.

Several teams still have Pride Night celebrations scheduled ahead of the end of the regular season in April. It's unclear if any other teams or players are considering not wearing pride jerseys.