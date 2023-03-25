Jaylen Brown Contract Extension Should Be Celtics' Priority amid Latest NBA Rumors

David Berding/Getty Images

Right now, the Boston Celtics are focused on competing for the top spot in the East, the looming postseason and, hopefully, another trip to the NBA Finals. In a few short months, however, Boston will be tasked with trying to keep a championship-caliber roster together for the long haul.

The Celtics' top priority this offseason must be working out a contract extension with star guard Jaylen Brown. While Brown won't be eligible for unrestricted free agency until 2024, teams are reportedly already circling the talented 26-year-old as a 2024 target.

In a recent piece, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported that multiple teams will be in on Brown if he becomes available next summer:

"League executives acknowledged that rival teams with 2024 cap space had Brown circled as a potential target—'We've got him penciled in for sure,' one told Heavy Sports. "But probably half the league does.'"

According to Deveney, the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are viewed as likely suitors for Brown—though, as the anonymous source noted, there will be no shortage of interested teams.

Atlanta could be a particularly strong suitor, according to Denevey. The Hawks could use another star to pair with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and some believe they're laying the groundwork for a big future acquisition.

"One reason the Hawks are trying to unload [John] Collins is to get that cap space and be in position to add someone, another star, with Trae," one unnamed executive said, per Denevey.

It's probably worth noting that Brown is from, and still lives in, Atlanta.

Depending on how things unfold for Boston this year and next, Brown could be inclined to seek a new situation in free agency if he gets there. Boston cannot afford to let that happen.

The two-time All-Star is terrific next to Jayson Tatum and does many things that complement the Celtics roster. He can penetrate, rebound and play solid defense when he wants to—though that end of the court hasn't been a strong area for Boston this season. He's a decent enough perimeter shooter, and he can score in bunches.

To keep Brown from reaching free agency, Boston's best route would be signing him an extension this offseason—though that might not be easy and certainly won't be cheap.

Brown will be eligible for a four-year veteran extension this summer that would be worth at least $165.2 million over four years (h/t Keith Smith of Spotrac). However, Brown could be eligible for a five-year, $290.3 million Designated Veteran Extension if he is named to the All-NBA team this year.

That's a difference of roughly $15 million per season, and if Brown qualifies for the latter deal, it's hard to imagine him passing on it as long as he's still committed to Boston. For whatever it's worth, he hasn't committed to anything beyond this season yet.

"I just enjoy the time that you have now," Brown said, per The Ringer's Logan Murdock. "If it's your whole career, it's your whole career. If it's not, it's not."

If Brown doesn't qualify for the five-year extension, he could have a financial reason to not sign a 2023 extension. Brown could bet on himself in 2023 and try to earn the right to the Designated Veteran Contract, which would be the same $290.3 million deal. To do it, he would need to be named NBA MVP, NBA Defensive Player of the Year or make the All-NBA Team.

If Brown bets on himself and fails to cash in, he'll be headed to free agency, where teams like Atlanta, Milwaukee and Golden State, will be waiting to make a pitch.

Boston can't let things get to that point and should do everything it can to sell Brown on his Celtic's future this offseason. If they exhaust all avenues and still can't reach an agreement this offseason, then—and only then—the Celtics could start considering Brown as a potential trade chip ahead of 2024 free agency.



But if the Celtics want to continue chasing championships, their best bet is to ensure that Brown's next big contract comes from Boston and comes this offseason.

*Contract information via Spotrac

