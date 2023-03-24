Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Russell Westbrook Among 'Best Competitors' Ever in NBA

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was brought to Oklahoma City in July 2019 to help replace Thunder icon Russell Westbrook.

Now a face of the franchise himself, Gilgeous-Alexander played against Westbrook and the Clippers in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Thursday, after which he told reporters Westbrook is "one of the best competitors to ever play the game."

"Every you time you play against him, you've got to suit up, because he's going to come at you," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"He is a really good guy off the court," Gilgeous-Alexander continued. "He's a guy that I'm cool with. We're friends. Yeah, he's just a really good guy."

Both players shone during the Thursday matchup. Westbrook put up 24 points and seven assists for the Clippers in a 127-105 win, while Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 30 points and three blocks.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Westbrook may have different playing styles, but they are both competitive, according to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.

"The greatest strength Westbrook has, in my opinion, is he does not discriminate in a competitive environment," Daigneault said, per the Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto (h/t Yahoo Sports). "It does not matter who he's playing against. There's no external motivation there. He is to a level, and he's playing a certain way every night."

Daigneault continued: "Shai has a much different temperament and is a much different person, but it's the same thing. There's never a night where I'm like, Shai doesn't have it tonight, or Shai's not on tonight."

The Clippers, at 39-35, enter the weekend fifth in the Western Conference. The Thunder, meanwhile, are sitting at 36-37 and occupy the 11th seed. They'll resume their playoff push Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.