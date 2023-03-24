X

    Clippers Rumors: Ty Lue Hasn't Considered Leaving; Has Multiple Years on Contract

    Erin WalshMarch 24, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 23: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 23, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue hasn't considered leaving the franchise despite a report saying otherwise, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

    Lue, who has several years remaining on his contract, hasn't had any discussions with the Clippers about his future beyond winning this season, Scotto added.

