Jake Paul Says He and Aaron Rodgers Did Ayahuasca Together; Planning Darkness Retreat

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca together in Peru.

During an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports last year, Rodgers said ayahuasca helped him learn about self-love and how to give his heart to others:

"I came in with an intention of doing a lot of healing of other relationships and bringing in certain people to have conversations with. Most of the work was around myself and figuring out what unconditional love of myself looks like of myself. In doing that, allowing me to understand how to unconditionally love other people but first realizing it's gotta start with myself. I've got to be a little more gentle with myself and compassionate and forgiving because I've had some negative voices, negative self-talk, for a long time. A lot of healing went on. There's things—images from the nights, the journeys—that will come up in dreams or during the day I'll think about something that happened or something that I thought about. It's constantly trying to integrate those lessons into everyday life."

Rodgers told King he went to Peru twice for an "ayahuasca journey," and Paul said in an interview with Fox News Digital published Friday that the two used ayahuasca together on one of those trips:

"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca. He's more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that."

Rodgers also took part in a darkness retreat last month while contemplating his future in the NFL. He decided that he wanted a trade to the New York Jets, telling Pat McAfee on March 15 that his intention is to play for Gang Green in 2023.

Paul, meanwhile, is coming off his first boxing loss to Tommy Fury, and the 26-year-old has taken some time to rest since the defeat. It's unclear when he'll get back in the ring, and he told Fox News Digital that he intends to go on a darkness retreat later this year.

Like Rodgers, maybe Paul will get clarity on his next move.