Luka Dončić Fined $35K for Money Gesture Toward Refs During Mavs' Loss to Warriors

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić $35,000 for making an "inappropriate and unprofessional" gesture toward referees during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Dončić made the "money" gesture with 1.7 seconds remaining in the game after a controversial third-quarter officiating decision essentially handed the Warriors two free points (47-second mark of video):

With 1:56 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors threw an inbounds pass to center Kevon Looney for an uncontested dunk. The Mavericks had lined up on their offensive end of the floor, leaving no one on the defensive end.

Mavs governor Mark Cuban tweeted after the game that the referees changed their call on which team had possession during a timeout without informing the Mavericks, which created the confusion.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Cuban said after the game that the Mavs would file a protest with the NBA.

The play contributed to a key loss for a Mavericks team that has been struggling.

Dallas has dropped five of its past seven games and 11 of its past 16, falling from comfortably in the playoffs in the Western Conference to a team on the brink.

At 36-37, the Mavs are in a four-way tie with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder for eighth place in the West.

Dallas would take part in the play-in tournament if the season ended today, but given that the teams from No. 8 to No. 11 are tied, one misstep could prevent the Mavericks from having any shot at the playoffs.

At the same time, the Mavs are just 1.5 games behind the sixth-place Warriors, who would be the final team to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in.

Dallas would be ahead of the Dubs by a half-game had it prevailed Wednesday.

Despite reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, major concerns surrounded the Mavericks this season about whether they had put enough talent around Dončić after Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks in free agency.

Dallas attempted to address the issue by acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets in February, but he has missed five games with injury, and the Mavs are just 6-7 in games he has played.

Meanwhile, Dončić is again garnering MVP consideration with averages of 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

The Mavericks will be a threat if they make the playoffs, but since that is far from guaranteed, frustration seems to be setting in.

Dončić and the Mavs will look to get back on track Friday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.