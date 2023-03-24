Browns Rumors: Seahawks FA Marquise Goodwin Lands Contract After Elijah Moore Trade

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have signed free-agent receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It's the second addition to the Browns receiving corps this week after the team acquired Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Goodwin spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Though his playing time was inconsistent on a weekly basis, Goodwin had several big games as the fourth option behind receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant.

The 32-year-old totaled five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 after scoring two touchdowns in a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former track Olympian has been known for his speed and ability as a deep threat throughout his nine seasons in the NFL. His 16.2 career yards per catch would tie for fourth among active players if he qualified.

Goodwin was at his best in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers, totaling 56 catches for 962 yards and two scores. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears before joining Seattle last year.

Though the Browns likely won't expect that level of production, Goodwin could be a good complement to Moore, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones at receiver.

After finishing last season just 22nd in passing yards, the Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson could be more dangerous in 2023.