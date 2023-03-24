Ravens Rumors: Patriots FA Nelson Agholor Lands Contract amid Lamar Jackson Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have signed free-agent receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year, $3.25 million contract featuring an additional $3 million in incentives, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jordan Schultz of the Score first reported news of the deal.

The signing comes amid uncertainty at the quarterback position after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson.

Another team can sign Jackson to an offer sheet, although the Ravens will have an opportunity to match any deal. Without a new deal, the quarterback will earn $32.416 million in 2023.

If Jackson does stay, he will now have a new weapon at receiver in Agholor.

The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots, totaling 68 catches for 835 yards. Though he's perhaps best known for his five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Agholor's best season came in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders when he recorded 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 2015 first-round draft pick proved he could be a quality deep threat that season, ranking second in the NFL with 18.7 yards per catch.

This type of production would provide a big boost to a Ravens offense with few proven receivers. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 847 receiving yards last year, but none of the wideouts topped 500 yards.

Rashod Bateman has displayed some upside on the field, but injuries have limited him to just 18 total games across two NFL seasons. It means Agholor could see a big role early next season regardless of who is under center.