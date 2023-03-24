X

    Tristan Thompson to Draymond Green: Mario Chalmers' Remark on LeBron Is 'Sucker S--t'

    SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 14: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings on October 14, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
    Tristan Thompson didn't like Mario Chalmers' recent criticism of LeBron James, as he explained on the Draymond Green Show (50:15 in video):

    "Guys be on some sucker s--t. I don't like that kind of stuff," Thompson said of Chalmers (51:45). "... Guys are retired and not playing basketball, now you want to talk s--t about a guy that you won a championship with?"

    Chalmers spent four years alongside James with the Miami Heat, winning two championships, but the former guard turned heads with his comments this week.

    "Nobody fears Bron. Nobody's like, 'Damn, I gotta go play against Bron tonight.' Nobody said that," Chalmers told Playmaker, noting players were more scared to face Michael Jordan during his playing days.

    Thompson defended LeBron, however, joking that Chalmers was probably asking James for a job at some point.

    James and Thompson won a title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, beating Green and the Golden State Warriors. It's clear Thompson will remain loyal to his former teammate even after his playing career is over.

