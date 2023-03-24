Tee Higgins Trade Rumors: Rivals 'Still Don't Believe' Bengals WR Available

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Fans might want to see Tee Higgins on the move this offseason, but Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that "rival teams still don't believe he's available" in a trade.

It remains in line with the public stance made by director of player personnel Duke Tobin at the scouting combine in February.

"Trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind," Tobin told reporters. "That's their problem. They want a receiver? Go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."

The trade speculation has come from the fact Higgins is heading into the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the second round in 2020.

With the Cincinnati Bengals needing to pay quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the coming years, there's an expectation there won't be enough money to pay Higgins his market value.

A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were all traded before earning big new contracts last offseason, providing a chance for Higgins to take a similar path in 2023.

On the other hand, the Bengals might not want to trade away a key piece of their offense while they remain a title contender. The squad reached the Super Bowl two years ago and fell four points short of returning last season after suffering an AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keeping Higgins will restore one of the top passing attacks in the NFL while taking pressure off Chase down the field.

Though sometimes overshadowed by his teammates, Higgins has been extremely consistent through three NFL seasons with at least 67 catches and 900 yards each year. The 24-year-old could be in for another big year in 2023, providing an opportunity to cash in as a free agent next offseason.