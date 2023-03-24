NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos' Asking Price for Courtland Sutton 'Has Remained Too High'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have been willing to discuss trades for both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, but the team's "asking price has remained too high" for Sutton, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

"He isn't viewed as a No. 1 receiver," Howe added.

Sutton finished last season with 64 catches for 829 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. Though he had 1,112 receiving yards in 2019, earning a Pro Bowl selection that year, he hasn't reached the 1,000-yard mark in any of the three years since.

A torn ACL cost him most of 2020, while the problem over the past two years has seemingly been an inability to connect with his quarterbacks.

In 2021, Sutton ranked fourth in the NFL in average depth of target while getting 98 looks, per Pro Football Reference, but he only caught 59.2 percent of passes his way. Even with the Broncos seemingly upgrading last year with the addition of Russell Wilson, Sutton only caught 58.7 percent of targets.

Jeudy caught 67 percent of his targets for the Broncos last season and finished with more catches (67) and yards (972) than Sutton despite getting nine fewer targets.

Sutton has three years remaining on his four-year, $60 million contract extension, but it seems the Broncos are ready to move on.

Despite the contract, a deal would be relatively low risk for another team after a trade. Sutton can be released after the 2023 season with just $7.65 million in dead cap remaining, per Spotrac.

The 6'4" wideout has proved to be a quality deep threat in the past, and the right situation can unlock his true potential. With few reliable receivers still left in free agency and a draft class full of question marks, trading for Sutton could be the best way to upgrade at the position.

Of course, it's clear the Broncos would need to lower the asking price before completing any deal.