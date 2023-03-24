Bengals HC on Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: 'Always Funny When Things Get Thrown Around'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Amid rumors the Cincinnati Bengals are among the teams Ezekiel Elliott is considering playing for, head coach Zac Taylor seemed surprised to find out they were even in the mix.

Speaking to Mike Dyer of WCPO-TV, Taylor said the Bengals like the team "where it's at right now" and noted how "it's always funny when things get thrown around."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Elliott has narrowed down his list of destinations to the Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

Elliott became a free agent for the first time in his career when he was released by the Dallas Cowboys on March 15.

Schefter noted the 27-year-old is hoping to make a decision about where he will sign by the end of next week.

Of the three potential suitors for Elliott, the Bengals certainly make the most sense. Cincinnati lost Samaje Perine, who was very good as a blocker, to the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Joe Mixon was being talked about as a potential cut candidate because it would have saved the Bengals $7.2 million against the cap, but he is still with the team and could go into next season as the starter.

If the Bengals want to bring in another bruising back who can provide assistance in pass protection, Elliott would be a good fit.

The Jets might need an insurance policy at running back. Breece Hall, who had 681 yards from scrimmage in seven games as a rookie in 2022, is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Carter only averaged 3.5 yards per attempt on 114 carries last season.

Other than getting under the skin of Jerry Jones by signing a former Cowboys player, the Eagles don't really need Elliott. Jalen Hurts is a significant part of their rushing attack, and Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are returning.

Rashaad Penny signed with the Eagles as a high-upside free-agent bet for the team. The 27-year-old has averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, but injuries have limited him to 42 games since entering the NFL in 2018.

Elliott set career-lows with 231 rushing attempts, 876 yards and 3.8 yards per carry in 15 appearances for the Cowboys last season. He did score 12 rushing touchdowns, which tied for fifth in the NFL.