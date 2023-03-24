March Madness 2023: Top Storylines and Expert Picks for Friday's Men's Bracket

0 of 3

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The two highest seeds left in the NCAA men's basketball tournament take the court on Friday for their Sweet 16 contests.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Houston Cougars found another level in their respective second-round contests to prove they are immune to upsets.

Alabama and Houston face tougher challenges in the form of the San Diego State Aztecs and Miami Hurricanes.

San Diego State's tremendous defense got it into the Sweet 16, while Miami banked on great offense to cruise into the second weekend.

The pair of No. 1 seeds open up Friday's four-game slate. They will be followed by the lone double-digit seed left in the tournament and a battle between No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

The 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers will go for another upset against the Creighton Bluejays, while the Xavier Musketeers and Texas Longhorns will face off in what could be the most even matchup of the Sweet 16.