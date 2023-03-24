Report: Cardinals, Broncos Waiting for Leverage in DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy Trade

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Teams keeping tabs on DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy in potential trades are likely going to be waiting for a while before either player potentially gets moved.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos are "hoping to exercise the leverage of having the supply when other teams have the demand" before trading the wide receivers.

Howe noted the Broncos are holding out for at least a first-round draft pick if they are going to trade Jeudy, but rival teams don't view him as being worth such a high price because he "has missed time each year with injuries and has yet to amass enough production over long, consistent stretches."

Per NFL insider Mike Jurecki, the Cardinals have been seeking a second-round pick plus a conditional pick or player in exchange for Hopkins.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported earlier this week that a return similar to what the Houston Texans got from the Dallas Cowboys for Brandin Cooks is more in line with what Arizona could potentially expect if it trades the 30-year-old.

The Texans received a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-rounder for Cooks.

It was understandable the Cardinals and Broncos would hold out hope teams might want to pay a lot in a trade for players like Hopkins or Jeudy, because this year's crop of free-agent receivers was fairly weak.

Allen Lazard and Jakobi Meyers were the only wideouts who signed deals worth at least $30 million total and $10 million per season.

Last year, for example, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were traded for multiple draft picks, including one first-rounder for both. A.J. Brown was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles during the draft for two picks, including No. 18 overall.

There was a time when Hopkins would have been on the same level as those players, but he's going to turn 31 on June 6 and has only played in 19 games over the past two seasons combined.

Any team acquiring Hopkins would likely also have to restructure his contract. He has a $30.8 million cap hit in 2023, highest among all wide receivers.

Jeudy is coming off the most productive season of his career with 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. An optimistic team could be encouraged he's on the ascent after posting those numbers given all of the issues the Broncos' offense had overall in 2022.

If either or both players is going to get traded, the draft from April 27-29 is the next significant event on the NFL calendar to keep an eye on. Teams that need a wide receiver and don't come away with one they believe can be a significant contributor next season might look to make a move.