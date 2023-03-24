NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Odds, Picks for Sweet 16 Bracket

0 of 3

Lance King/Getty Images

The second weekend of the NCAA women's basketball tournament starts with the two wide-open sides of the bracket.

The Greenville 2 and Seattle 4 regions lost their No. 1 seeds in the second round and, in turn, set up some unexpected Sweet 16 battles.

All four teams left standing in each region should feel they have a shot to make a run to the Final Four in Dallas.

Three of the four matchups in those two regions feature seeding mismatches that could be taken over by individual stars.

The most even of the four clashes pits the LSU Tigers against the Utah Utes. The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, in the Greenville 2 region should each feel like they are the favorite to reach the Final Four.

LSU's Angel Reese and Utah's Alissa Pili can take over a contest and will their respective sides to victory, and that is what makes the second game on Friday's schedule the most compelling Sweet 16 game across Friday and Saturday.