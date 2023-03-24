Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson Receives $30M Guaranteed in 1-Year Contract Extension

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Coming off an All-Pro season in 2022, Lane Johnson earned a contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, Johnson will sign a one-year extension with $30 million guaranteed and worth up to $33.45 million that keeps him under contract through 2026.

Johnson's extension comes after several right tackles have surpassed him in the position's contract hierarchy. His original four-year, $72 million deal that was signed in November 2019 made him the highest-paid right tackle in the league at the time.

Since then, Ryan Ramczyk of the New Orleans Saints got a five-year, $96 million extension in June 2021, while Mike McGlinchey (five years, $87.5 million) and Jawaan Taylor (four years, $80 million) signed free-agent deals with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

Taylor's situation is unique because he played primarily right tackle over the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The expectation is he will move to left tackle in Kansas City after Orlando Brown Jr. signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Johnson is now under contract for $80.75 million over the next four years.

If Taylor does move to left tackle, Johnson will be the only player at his position with an average annual salary of at least $20 million, based on the new terms of his contract.

It is a potentially big risk for the Eagles to commit significant money to an offensive lineman who will turn 33 on May 8, but Johnson has shown no signs of slowing down at this stage of his career.

The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't allowed a sack in each of the past two seasons and only two dating back to 2019. He has been named to the All-Pro team three times in the previous six years, including first-team selections in 2017 and 2022.