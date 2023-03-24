X

    Markquis Nowell Astounds Twitter as Kansas State Beats Michigan State

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Markquis Nowell #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half in the Sweet 16 round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Markquis Nowell is a baller.

    The Kansas State point guard battled through an ankle injury and just so happened to be the best player on the court while doing it, putting up 20 points and setting an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists as 3-seed Kansas State beat 7-seed Michigan State in overtime, 98-93, during Sweet 16 action on Thursday.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Markquis Nowell is showing OUT 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/J6Rhq6bqsU">pic.twitter.com/J6Rhq6bqsU</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    NOWELL CONTINUES TO DISH IT OUT 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/HL7kIaoC8a">pic.twitter.com/HL7kIaoC8a</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "He knew it was good!"<br><br>Markquis Nowell with the TURNAROUND THREE 😳🎯 <a href="https://t.co/IyZbOV3lFL">pic.twitter.com/IyZbOV3lFL</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    MARKQUIS NOWELL ARE YOU KIDDING? 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/35LynKFSFo">pic.twitter.com/35LynKFSFo</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    MARKQUIS NOWELL. ABSOLUTELY UNREAL.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/iuih64m4Ex">pic.twitter.com/iuih64m4Ex</a>

    Oh, and he had five steals and just two turnovers, too. Tip your cap, America—Nowell just offered one of the most impressive showings you'll ever see.

    This game had a bit of everything—drama, a constant pendulum of lead changes, heroic performances and an overtime session that it absolutely deserved and that more than lived up to the standard set by the first 40 minutes.

    Nowell was a huge reason for that, as he continued to dish out brilliant dimes and come up with key buckets while leading Kansas State to its first Elite Eight appearance since 2018.

    And college basketball Twitter was absolutely loving the gritty performance:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Legitimately one of the most entertaining performances by a college player I can remember. Absolute fireworks show.

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    Can't believe the incredible ball handling skills &amp; hoops IQ of MARQUIS NOWELL 5'7 of <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a> He is best player in America under 6'!

    Andy Katz @TheAndyKatz

    Markquis Nowell is a baller. Wow. What a game he is having here on this stage. Native New Yorker <a href="https://twitter.com/TheGarden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGarden</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a>.

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    I am going full-blown man crush on Markquis Nowell.<br><br>10 assists and 1 turnover in the first half!!!<br><br>We are all witnesses.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    I had not heard of Markquis Nowell until last week. He is now unquestionably my favorite basketball player walking the earth.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Markquis Nowell out here trying to become my favorite college basketball player ever.

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    If you don't love Markquis Nowell I do not want to talk about basketball with you

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Markquis Nowell is a tough-as-nails warrior.

    Troy Renck @TroyRenck

    Nowell is the truth. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Denver7?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Denver7</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    whoever this Nowell dude is i love him so much

    Zach Harper @talkhoops

    Markquis Nowell: HOOPER

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Oh my God. <br><br>Markquis Nowell is the greatest player in history? 🤣

    Nowell wasn't alone, with Keyontae Johnson chipping in 22 points and six boards. That spoiled excellent efforts from Michigan State's Joey Hauser (18 points, six boards) and A.J. Hoggard (25 points, six assists).

    Regardless of the outcome, Nowell was going to be the story. When the smallest player on the court has the biggest impact—while battling through injury, no less—he's naturally going to draw the focus. It was the sort of performance that March legends are made of, and the sort of showing that makes the NCAA tournament one of the truly special events in all of sports.

    As for Kansas State's, fending off the March magic of Tom Izzo means they'll be waiting on either Tennessee or FAU in the Elite Eight, with a berth in the Final Four at stake. The Wildcats haven't reached a Final Four since 1964.

    If Nowell has more brilliance in him, that streak is going to come to an end. Don't bet against him.