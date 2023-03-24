Markquis Nowell Astounds Twitter as Kansas State Beats Michigan State

Elsa/Getty Images

Markquis Nowell is a baller.

The Kansas State point guard battled through an ankle injury and just so happened to be the best player on the court while doing it, putting up 20 points and setting an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists as 3-seed Kansas State beat 7-seed Michigan State in overtime, 98-93, during Sweet 16 action on Thursday.

Oh, and he had five steals and just two turnovers, too. Tip your cap, America—Nowell just offered one of the most impressive showings you'll ever see.

This game had a bit of everything—drama, a constant pendulum of lead changes, heroic performances and an overtime session that it absolutely deserved and that more than lived up to the standard set by the first 40 minutes.

Nowell was a huge reason for that, as he continued to dish out brilliant dimes and come up with key buckets while leading Kansas State to its first Elite Eight appearance since 2018.

And college basketball Twitter was absolutely loving the gritty performance:

Nowell wasn't alone, with Keyontae Johnson chipping in 22 points and six boards. That spoiled excellent efforts from Michigan State's Joey Hauser (18 points, six boards) and A.J. Hoggard (25 points, six assists).

Regardless of the outcome, Nowell was going to be the story. When the smallest player on the court has the biggest impact—while battling through injury, no less—he's naturally going to draw the focus. It was the sort of performance that March legends are made of, and the sort of showing that makes the NCAA tournament one of the truly special events in all of sports.

As for Kansas State's, fending off the March magic of Tom Izzo means they'll be waiting on either Tennessee or FAU in the Elite Eight, with a berth in the Final Four at stake. The Wildcats haven't reached a Final Four since 1964.

If Nowell has more brilliance in him, that streak is going to come to an end. Don't bet against him.