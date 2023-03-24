Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Thursday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

7 of 7

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Gonzaga vs. UCLA was an unbelievable battle between second-team AP All-Americans.

UCLA had no answer for Drew Timme, who was on pace for at least 60 points at one point in the first half. The mustachioed star didn't come close to that, but it sure felt like it. Timme ended up with 36 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. If he hadn't missed a pair of free throws in the closing seconds, he would have matched his career-high of 38 points.

But while Timme did his thing, so did UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., filling up the stat sheet with 29 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Jaquez had a pair of and-one layups late in the game as the Bruins went on a 14-3 run, turning a 72-62 Gonzaga lead with 2:30 to go into a 76-75 UCLA lead with 12 seconds remaining.

Before the game ever began, many of us were already thinking back to the 2006 NCAA tournament showdown between these schools.

You know the one.

Adam Morrison.

Unbelievable UCLA comeback.

"Batista with the CATCH!"

The Bruins rallied from a 71-62 deficit to win that game by two, and it looked like they were about to do something almost identical to break the heart of another Gonzaga legend.

But while we were all thinking about that finish, Mark Few was drawing up a little something magical from the end of the 2016 national championship between Villanova and North Carolina.

Instead of Timme or Jaquez in the end, it was UCLA's Amari Bailey hitting the go-ahead triple, followed by Julian Strawther drilling one from the logo on the Kris Jenkins play, where he in-bounded it to Hunter Sallis and then got it back on almost a flea flicker of sorts for a deep but wide-open three-point attempt.

Jenkins' shot went in as time expired. Strawther's cleared the net with seven seconds remaining. So UCLA had a chance to tie or take the lead. But Tyger Campbell picked an unfortunate time to commit his only turnover of the night, stripped by Malachi Smith when he tried to get off the game-tying attempt.