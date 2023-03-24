UConn Hailed by Twitter for 'Best Basketball of the Season' in Win vs. Arkansas

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The No. 4 UConn Huskies are going back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2013-14 following an 88-65 win over the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

It was a dominant outing for the Huskies, who entered halftime with a 46-29 lead over the Razorbacks before tacking on another 42 points in the second half to seal out the victory.

UConn was paced by sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins, who finished with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Junior forward Adama Sanogo also notched 18 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks, and two other players finished with double digits in scoring.

After going 13-7 in Big East action and being eliminated by Marquette in the semifinals of the Big East tournament, there were questions about how UConn would perform in the NCAA tournament.

It's safe to say the Huskies have silenced any doubters, and college basketball fans on Twitter believe UConn played its best basketball of the season on Thursday night:

UConn's run to a national title with Kemba Walker occurred during the 2010-11 season. While the Huskies went 9-9 in conference action that year, they turned up the heat in the NCAA tournament en route to a championship.

UConn will face either No. 2 UCLA or No. 3 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. The last time the Huskies made it this far in the NCAA tournament they won a national championship, which came in 2014.

UConn is looking to make the Final Four for just the sixth time in program history and win its fifth-ever title, which would be tied with Duke and Indiana for the fourth-most all-time. UCLA has won the most NCAA titles with 11, last winning it all in 1995.

