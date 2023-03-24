NBA 2K23 Player Ratings Updated for Jimmy Butler, Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan, More

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

The developers of NBA 2K23 have given players one last overall ratings update for the regular season.

With just over three weeks remaining until the playoffs, the official NBA video game updated the ratings for 87 players, including bumps for Jimmy Butler and 2K23 cover star Devin Booker.

Butler (93, +1) got a boost after averaging almost 27 points per game in March. His 35-point performance Wednesday night led the Heat to a 127-120 win over the Knicks and kept alive Miami's hopes of a top-six seed.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have gone from being a long shot to a playoff possibility in part thanks to a surge from DeMar DeRozan (88, +1), who before aggravating a quad injury on Wednesday had averaged 31.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the Bulls' last five games.

Booker (92, +1) has stepped up for the Phoenix Suns in the aftermath of Kevin Durant's ankle sprain. Since Durant was sidelined on March 8, Booker has averaged 33.1 points per game. Even if his performances can't always lift Phoenix to victory— despite putting up 46 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Suns lost 124-120— March has been Booker's best month of the year.

2K23 granted a significant boost to James Wiseman (80, +3), who has thrived since moving from the Golden State Warriors to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. He has gone from being a fringe roster player to nearing double-doubles (he's putting up 13 points and nine rebounds per game) every night.

Other big changes include ratings for rookies Jabari Smith Jr. (79, +3), who sank a game-winning three-pointer for the Houston Rockets on March 17, and Jaden Hardy (76, +3), who has recorded five 20-point games for the Dallas Mavericks this month.

Boston star Jayson Tatum (94, -1) saw his ranking drop one point after offensive struggles for him and the Celtics. During a strong season, Tatum has been limited slightly by his under-30 percentage on pull-up three pointers.