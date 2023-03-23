NFL Competition Committee Proposes Rule Changes for Fair Catches, Touchbacks, More

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL Competition Committee reportedly has introduced eight new proposals for rule changes ahead of the upcoming owners meetings next week, bringing the total amount of proposals to 17.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, among the new proposals are potential changes to fair catches and touchbacks, both of which would result in receiving teams starting from the 25-yard line:

Under the current rules, touchbacks on kickoffs already result in teams starting at the 25, but touchbacks on punt returns result in the ball being placed at the 20-yard line.

Touchbacks on punt returns aren't very common, as the league-high last season was 10 by Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda. There were also three punters who punted in all 17 games who recorded just 1 touchback all year: Ryan Wright of the Minnesota Vikings, Pat O'Donnell of the Green Bay Packers and AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the competition committee "cites competitive equity, consistency and player safety as reasons" for the proposed changes.

The first nine rule changes were previously proposed by teams around the league. At least 24 owners would need to vote in approval at the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix in order for a rule change to go into effect.

The other new additions to the list of proposals include adjusting the definition of a player "launching" himself into another, penalty adjustments for tripping, illegal handoffs and illegal punts, and clarifying the use of a player's helmet in regards to tackling by incorporating specific acts into the "impermissible use of the helmet" category.