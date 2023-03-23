NFL Draft Rumors: Will Levis to Have Dinner With Panthers Ahead of Kentucky Pro Day

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After trading up from No. 9 to claim the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers know they have to get their rookie quarterback selection right.

That's why the Panthers are wining and dining the nation's top prospects, including Kentucky's Will Levis, with whom Panthers leadership dined Thursday ahead of his Pro Day tomorrow according to MMQB's Albert Breer.

On Wednesday, Carolina was busy attending C.J. Stroud's Pro Day at Ohio State before meeting with Bryce Young for dinner ahead of his own Pro Day at Alabama.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier this month say the Panthers are leaning towards selecting Young, with Stroud as a second option, but Carolina fans are beginning to respond to questions raised by the Panthers' many pre-draft meetings.

Former Panther Thomas Davis said Wednesday he does not believe Carolina will select Young or Stroud, telling the NFL Network he knows "a couple of guys upstairs that are enamored by the physical ability of (Florida's) Anthony Richardson."

Dinner on Thursday will give Levis a chance to let the Panthers get to know him, whereas he will have the opportunity to let his play do the talking on Friday.