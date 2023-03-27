76ers' Joel Embiid Reportedly Out vs. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets with Calf Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Monday's matchup against fellow NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets because of a calf injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid has been mostly healthy this season but exited Philadelphia's March 22 win over the Chicago Bulls with mild calf tightness. He has played in each of his team's past two games, though.

The 29-year-old has managed to put together a career year, topping his scoring numbers from the 2021-22 season. He's averaging 33.3 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the floor and 34.1 percent shooting from deep in 61 games, in addition to 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals.

When Embiid's on the court, the Sixers can win just about any matchup against any opponent. He's arguably the best player in the NBA right now and has a high chance to win the MVP award.

P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed, Georges Niang and Dewayne Dedmon typically see more playing time when Embiid is sidelined. James Harden (questionable vs. Nuggets), Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are expected to pick up the scoring load.

The Sixers are 49-25 on the season and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. They've already clinched a spot in the playoffs and will need Embiid healthy for a deep run.