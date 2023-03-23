Warriors News: Gary Payton II Could Return from Adductor Injury vs. Timberwolves

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The status of Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be determined following Saturday's practice, the team announced Thursday.

Payton, who is recovering from a right adductor injury, "continues to make good progress" in his rehabilitation and has "intensified his on-court workouts over the last week," the Warriors said. He will participate in Saturday's practice.

The 30-year-old has not suited up for Golden State this season since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 12.

The Warriors acquired Payton in a four-team trade with the Trail Blazers in February. The deal was initially put on hold after Payton's physical exam revealed a lingering abdominal injury that could sideline him for two-to-three months.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Payton had been receiving Toradol shots and playing through the pain of the ailment during the first half of the season with the Trail Blazers. Charania and Slater also reported the Warriors were not made aware of that during trade negotiations. However, Payton's agent Aaron Goodwin told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes that the report was not true and Payton did not receive Toradol in Portland.

The Oregon State product underwent offseason core surgery after agreeing to a three-year contract with the Trail Blazers. He was supposed to be ready for the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign but setbacks kept him off the court until January.

In 15 games with the Trail Blazers, Payton averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from deep in 17 minutes per night.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday that Payton's recovery was going well and also hinted that his return to the court could come sooner than later.

"He's doing well. His rehab is going well," he said. "I don't know exactly what's planned ahead, but because things are going well, we're hopeful that he's going to be out there on the court before too long."

Prior to signing with Portland, Payton spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns with the Warriors, helping the team capture the NBA title last season. His skillset and defensive versatility make him a huge asset for the Dubs off the bench.

The impending return of Payton will be huge for Golden State, which recently ruled out veteran Andre Iguodala for the remainder of the regular season with a fractured wrist.

The Warriors are battling for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference and are coming off a huge road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. They currently sit sixth in the West with a 38-36 record.