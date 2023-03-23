Report: Terence Crawford Has Over $317K Worth of Jewelry Stolen from Nebraska Home

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Boxer Terence Crawford reportedly had his Nebraska home burglarized between March 17 and 20, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, Crawford had over $317,000 in jewelry stolen.

"I got 100K for whoever know who broke in my house and stole my jewelry," Crawford said.

The 35-year-old reportedly had three gold chains, a gold cross necklace, two watches and a bracelet set stolen from his home. In Oct. 2021, he reportedly had a $137,000 Rolex stolen from his same home in Omaha.

Crawford holds the WBO welterweight title, a belt he's defended six times. He's a perfect 39-0 for his career, last defeating David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 by knockout. His last 10 fights have finished by knockout, TKO or retirement. His last decision came over Viktor Postol in July 2016.

In late February, the WBO ordered Crawford to fight mandatory challenger Alexis Rocha and gave them 20 days to work out a deal. Otherwise, a purse bid will take place.

"Terence Crawford's mandatory defense window has expired. He needs to do his mandatory [fight], since he hasn't done one since he fought against Shawn Porter [in November 2021]," WBO President Francisco Valcarcel told ESPN Feb. 28. "Crawford fought [David] Avanesyan, but that wasn't a mandatory defense."

"Rocha is our NABO champion, and he's a great fighter. Don't believe for a second that he's a soft opponent [for Crawford]," he added. "People talk, but Rocha is a tremendous fighter. He's young and he's learning fast. Crawford is a super-gifted athlete, but in boxing nothing is written in stone."

A matchup between the two has not yet been confirmed.

