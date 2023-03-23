DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Bills 'Headline' Suitors for Cardinals WR

Norm Hall/Getty Images

As the Buffalo Bills continue to seek another top-tier wide receiver to play with Stefon Diggs, they appear to be the current favorite to acquire DeAndre Hopkins from the Arizona Cardinals.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Bills headline the list of suitors for the five-time Pro Bowler.

