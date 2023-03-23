Broncos' Sean Payton Will 'Elevate' Russell Wilson, Says New OT Mike McGlinchey

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even after a rough 2022 season, Russell Wilson could be in line for a bounce-back season under new head Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who signed a five-year contract with the Broncos this offseason after five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has faith in Wilson turning things around in 2023.

"I'm very familiar with Russ, playing against him twice a year for four years,'' McGlinchey told Mike Klis of 9News. "He's broken my heart numerous times. I know his game, I know what he's capable of.

"He's a Hall of Famer. And he's capable of doing great things and winning a lot of games in this league like he did for a decade in Seattle. And I think coach Payton and the situation we're going into is going to elevate his game even more."

The Broncos struggled to a 5-12 record last season, and Wilson struggled mightily in his first year after a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. After earning nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 years with Seattle, the quarterback finished 2022 with a career-worst 84.4 passer rating and just 16 passing touchdowns in 15 games.

Despite the disappointment from last year, McGlinchey believes he joined a playoff contender.

"I think we're ready to compete now," he said. "It's not some big rebuild or anything like that that needs to take place."

Strengthening the offensive line with McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers will certainly help, although the jury is out on whether Wilson can still compete at a high level.