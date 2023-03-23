NIT Tournament 2023: Bracket and Schedule for Men's Semifinals

3 of 3

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Blazers and Wolverines don't go about things exactly the same way on the hardwood, but they often wind up in similar spots.

Utah Valley, which plays better defense than offense, averages 77.2 points and allows 68.2 points. UAB, which fares (slightly) better on offense than defense, averages 81.2 points and allows 70.5. That's a plus-9.0 point differential for the 28-win Wolverines and a plus-10.7 advantage for the 28-win Blazers.



Utah Valley has three double-digit scorers in the backcourt in Justin Harmon, Le'Tre Darthard and Trey Woodbury and a double-double machine in the middle in Aziz Bandaogo. Woodbury is also the team's top distributor and three-point threat, and Bandaogo is one of the best shot-blockers in the country.

UAB, meanwhile, counters with Jordan Walker. All due respect to Eric Gaines (who runs the offense), Trey Jamison (who runs the interior) and KJ Buffen (who does a little of everything), but opponents start and stop their game plan with Walker. His 22.5 points per game are the fourth-most in the nation, and he's liable to pop for 30-plus points any given night—a mark he's cleared seven different times this season.

