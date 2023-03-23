Cowboys Insider: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract 'Wasn't Going to Happen' Despite Rumors

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were considered a likely landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. over the past few months, but ESPN's Todd Archer didn't think it was a real possibility.

"Everybody wanted to link the Cowboys to Odell Beckham Jr., but it wasn't going to happen before the addition of Cooks and especially not after even after last year's flirtation," Archer wrote. "They wanted somebody to take the top off the defense. That's Cooks, not Beckham."

The Cowboys acquired veteran receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for two draft picks, giving the team much-needed depth at receiver behind CeeDee Lamb.

It initially seemed as though Beckham was going to join the Cowboys during the 2022 season.

"Odell's going to join us," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in December. "There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future. But most of it being about now."

After Beckham didn't sign with any team during the regular season, Jones remained interested in the wideout and spoke with the player's mother in March:

The addition of Cooks seemingly put Dallas out of the running for Beckham, although ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported he "wouldn't eliminate anything" and considered it a possibility if the price tag drops.

"With Jerry Jones, I'll never take it off the table," Fowler said on SportsCenter.

Beckham showed the impact he can have for a contender during the 2021 season, totaling seven touchdowns in 12 games (including playoffs) for the Los Angeles Rams on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

However, Archer argued the Cowboys preferred Cooks from a football perspective.

Cooks has been known for his speed since running a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine in 2014. As a downfield threat, he can provide a new dimension to the offense while clearing more space underneath for Lamb and Tony Pollard.

Though Beckham might be the bigger name, the Cowboys could be better off with Cooks.