Lamar Jackson Rumors: Colts Haven't Ruled out Pursuit After Ravens Franchise Tag

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson's phone line has been open for more than a week, but he has heard little from teams despite the Baltimore Ravens using their non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP.

One team that could still get into the mix: the Indianapolis Colts.

Stephen Holder of ESPN reported the Colts are focused on finding their next franchise quarterback and could wind up making a run at Jackson, who is both seeking a contract befitting his status and would require Indianapolis to send two first-round picks to Baltimore.

