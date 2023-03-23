X

    Lamar Jackson Rumors: Colts Haven't Ruled out Pursuit After Ravens Franchise Tag

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 23, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline as the Baltimore Ravens play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Lamar Jackson's phone line has been open for more than a week, but he has heard little from teams despite the Baltimore Ravens using their non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP.

    One team that could still get into the mix: the Indianapolis Colts.

    Stephen Holder of ESPN reported the Colts are focused on finding their next franchise quarterback and could wind up making a run at Jackson, who is both seeking a contract befitting his status and would require Indianapolis to send two first-round picks to Baltimore.

