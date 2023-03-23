Suns' Monty Williams Blasts Refs for Lakers' Free-Throw Disparity: 'Just Not Right'

Ian Maule/Getty Images

After a 122-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams ripped the officials for allowing a 46-20 disparity in free-throw attempts:

"Where do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team? That's just not right. I don't care how you slice it. It is happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting, and we're not getting the same call, and I'm tired of it. It's old. Forty-six to 20 free throws with Devin Booker on our team. He gets 12. I mean, our bench had no free throws. It's just ... I'm over it. Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn't matter what team it is."

The Lakers went 36-of-46 from the charity stripe Wednesday, although it wasn't necessarily superstar treatment with LeBron James out with a foot injury. Austin Reaves was the biggest beneficiary, going 12-of-13 from the line as part of a 25-point, 11-assist outburst.

On the other end of the court, Chris Paul had zero free-throw attempts. After the game, the veteran point guard said the box score was "a little weird looking."

Williams is spot-on that this has been a trend throughout the season for both teams. Los Angeles leads the NBA with 26.6 free-throw attempts per game, while the Suns have the third-fewest at 21.5 per game.

Of course, style of play could also be a factor, with the Suns taking 31 three-point shots compared to 17 for the Lakers. It's usually harder to get foul calls while taking jump shots.

Devin Booker still believes there is a conspiracy against his team.

"I watch these games every night, so I kind of understand what's going on," Booker said after the game. "I understand the agendas that are being pushed, and trying to just get that out of my head and go out there and compete."