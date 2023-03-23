Jonathan Kuminga Draws Twitter Love as Steph Curry, Warriors Beat Luka Dončić, Mavs

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga powered the Warriors to a rare road win on Wednesday night as Golden State defeated the Dallas Mavericks 127-125 at American Airlines Center.

Kuminga led the Warriors with 22 points off the bench, in addition to three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes. It was one of his best games of the season, and it appears he's finally beginning to hit his stride.

Stephen Curry, meanwhile, finished with 20 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. Draymond Green notched 14 points, four rebounds, eight assists, three steals and four blocks.

Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole also finished with double digits in scoring.

While it was a complete team effort from the Warriors on Wednesday night, it was Kuminga who caught the attention of NBA fans on Twitter:

Kuminga entered Wednesday's game averaging just 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 58 games this season.

However, the 20-year-old has really improved over the last month or so. Entering Wednesday's game, Kuminga is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 13 games since Feb. 14. He's also shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

As the Warriors fight for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference, they'll need him to continue competing at a high level.

Golden State currently sits sixth in the West with a 38-36 record, just one game above the Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 6 seed.