    Jonathan Kuminga Draws Twitter Love as Steph Curry, Warriors Beat Luka Dončić, Mavs

    Erin WalshMarch 23, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MARCH 22: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on March 22, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jonathan Kuminga powered the Warriors to a rare road win on Wednesday night as Golden State defeated the Dallas Mavericks 127-125 at American Airlines Center.

    Kuminga led the Warriors with 22 points off the bench, in addition to three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes. It was one of his best games of the season, and it appears he's finally beginning to hit his stride.

    Stephen Curry, meanwhile, finished with 20 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. Draymond Green notched 14 points, four rebounds, eight assists, three steals and four blocks.

    Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole also finished with double digits in scoring.

    While it was a complete team effort from the Warriors on Wednesday night, it was Kuminga who caught the attention of NBA fans on Twitter:

    MAHD @iAmMAHD

    Kuminga is slowly filling the void of Andrew Wiggins not being there

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    Is it just me or has Kuminga gotten a lot better over the past couple of weeks?

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Kuminga's athleticism just pops off the screen. And the Warriors just can't string good possessions of concentration together. That's what it looks like. Focus on top of everything else

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Kuminga is gonna be so damn good.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Another high-quality two-way half from Jonathan Kuminga. Fourteen points in 14 bench minutes. Two 3s and a bunch of rim pressure. Two steals. Playing well in an extended shift on Luka Doncic.

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Kuminga's leap just might save the season

    Kyle Madson @KyleAMadson

    Jonathan Kuminga figuring it out the Warriors are contenders again.

    Kylen Mills @KylenMills

    I'm tellin' ya Jonathan Kuminga is the x-factor off the Warriors bench. JK is averaging 14ppg on this road trip, has 12 points before half in this game against Dallas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dubnation</a>

    Vincent Frank @VincentFrankNFL

    Jonathan Kuminga gonna be a 15 time All-Star.

    Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

    Good and important road win (!) Lots of contributors to it. Kuminga keeps upping the ante. Curry delivers the dagger layup.

    Kuminga entered Wednesday's game averaging just 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 58 games this season.

    However, the 20-year-old has really improved over the last month or so. Entering Wednesday's game, Kuminga is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 13 games since Feb. 14. He's also shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

    As the Warriors fight for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference, they'll need him to continue competing at a high level.

    Golden State currently sits sixth in the West with a 38-36 record, just one game above the Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 6 seed.