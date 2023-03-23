Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Won't Return vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers with Quad Injury

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right quad strain, the team announced.

DeRozan finished with four points—making all four of his free throws—three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes. He went 0-for-7 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep.

DeRozan has been mostly healthy this season, though he missed three games in January with a quad injury and two games in February with a thigh ailment.

The 33-year-old entered Wednesday's game averaging 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 65 games while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.

If DeRozan misses any time, it could spell the end of a playoff push for the Bulls, which will drop to 34-38 on the season if they lose to the Sixers on Wednesday. The team currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference, and the Indiana Pacers are just two games behind Chicago for the final play-in spot.

Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams will be in for some more playing time if DeRozan is ruled out for a longer period of time.

The Bulls have just 10 games remaining in the regular season.