UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC heads to South Beach, Florida on Saturday when Israel Adesanya will attempt to settle a score and reclaim his middleweight title in a rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Pereira has proved to be the bane of Adesanya's career to this point. He not only beat him twice when they were both kickboxers, but he has also now sullied his perfect record in the middleweight division.

The Last Stylebender had been the middleweight champion since 2019 when he took the belt from Robert Whittaker. Pereira ended that run with a fifth-round knockout victory over his old rival at UFC 281 in November.

It's a delightful main event chock-full of storylines and high stakes.

The co-main event should feature a raucous crowd and plenty of violence, with Jorge Masvidal fighting Gilbert Burns in front of a hometown crowd.

Here's a look at the complete card with odds and the latest buzz as we get closer to the weigh-ins.