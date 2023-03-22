Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame Reportedly Agree to 7-Year HC Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the two sides agreed to a seven-year deal.

Shrewsberry will take over for Mike Brey, who stepped down as Notre Dame's head coach following the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions were hoping to retain Shrewsberry and were lining up a "lucrative, long-term offer" for him to remain with the program, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Now they'll enter a search for a new head coach.

Shrewsberry had been the head coach at Penn State since 2021.

After the Nittany Lions posted a 14-17 record in Shrewsberry's first season at the helm, the program bounced back with a 23-14 record in 2022-23, reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament with an upset of No. 7 Texas A&M before falling to No. 2 Texas.

Penn State's win over Texas A&M was the program's first NCAA tournament victory since 2001.

Shrewsberry's college coaching career also includes stops as an assistant for Wabash, DePauw, IU South Bend, Butler and Purdue. He also spent time as an assistant for the Boston Celtics from 2013 to 2019.

Brey, meanwhile, had been head coach of the Fighting Irish since 2000. He led the program to 13 NCAA tournament appearances and an ACC title during his 23-year tenure and is the winningest coach in program history.

Notre Dame finished the 2022-23 campaign with an 11-21 record and a 3-17 record in conference action. The Fighting Irish haven't gotten past the second round of the NCAA tournament since 2016, and they'll be hoping Shrewsberry can help them change that.