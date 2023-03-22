Myles Garrett Deletes Comment About Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. Back to Browns

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Browns fans want to see Odell Beckham Jr. back in Cleveland, and the possibility of him suiting up in the orange and brown again hasn't been ruled out.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that the Browns wouldn't hesitate to sign the veteran wide receiver "if the price is right," and it appears one of his former teammates is trying to recruit him.

Per several reports, a fan asked four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett to help get Beckham to sign with the Browns in free agency. He responded via a since-deleted Instagram post that he's "working on it."

Beckham played for the Browns from 2019 until he was released during the 2021 season amid a rift between himself and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. In 29 games with the Browns, Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the 30-year-old were to return to Cleveland, he would be a top target for Deshaun Watson alongside Amari Cooper and the newly acquired Elijah Moore, who was reportedly traded to the Browns on Wednesday from the New York Jets.

However, Beckham has several suitors in free agency, including the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, and it's unclear if he has the Browns atop his wish list.