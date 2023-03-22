ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023: Pairs, Women's Short Program Results

Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Kaori Sakamoto took a commanding lead on the field at the World Figure Skating Championships following Wednesday's short program.

The Japanese skater and defending champion put together a routine that included a double axel, triple lutz and a triple flip, triple toeloop combination, earning her a score of 79.24 in front of a home crowd at Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

"Hearing the crowd cheering reminded me of the last time the worlds were held here four years ago," Sakamoto told reporters. "I was pleased with today's short program and will just try to stay focused for the rest of the competition."

She holds a solid lead over South Korea's Lee Hae-in (73.62) and Japan's Mai Mihara (73.46) heading into Friday's free skate.

The rest of the field finished as follows:

4. Isabeau Levito (USA) — 73.03

5. Loena Hendrickx (BEL) — 71.94

6. Niina Petrokina (EST) — 68.00

7. Nicole Schott (GER) — 67.29

8. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 66.45

9. Ekaterina Kurakova (POL) — 65.69

10. Amber Glenn (USA) — 65.52

That group has its work cut out for it if it's going to catch up to Sakamoto.

"Usually, when I go into my short program, there's some uncertainties and anxiety," she told reporters. "But today I was doing very well in practice, and I wasn't making any mistakes. So I knew that I could just put everything out there, and that's exactly what I was able to do."

And now she's the clear front-runner to defend her title.

In the pairs short program, the Japanese duo of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara skated out to an equally impressive lead over the field, posting a score of 80.72.

The rest of the finishers scored as follows:

2. Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier (USA) — 74.64

3. Sara Conti/Niccolo Macii (ITA) — 73.24

4. Deanna Stellato-Dudek/Maxime Deschamps (CAN) — 72.81

5. Emily Chan/Spencer Howe (USA) — 70.23

6. Lia Pereira/Trennt Michaud (CAN) — 65.31

7. Alisa Efimova/Ruben Blommaert (GER) — 65.23

8. Maria Pavlova/Alexei Sviatchenko (HUN) — 64.43

9. Ellie Kam/Danny O'Shea (USA) — 63.40

10. Brooke McIntosh/Benjamin Mimar (CAN) — 63.33

Defending world champions Knierim and Frazier face a tough task trying to catch up to their Japanese counterparts but were pleased with their efforts Wednesday.

"Today I thought we did a really great job of performing the program from beginning to end, skating strong and bringing the characters to life," Knierim said. "I'm really proud of us. I think we've endured a lot recently and we put out the best today."

The pair's main coaches, Jenni Meno and Todd Sand, didn't travel with them to Japan after Sand suffered a heart attack three weeks ago.

"Todd's condition is very serious, so it's difficult to train when you feel broken inside, when your person is not there," Knierim noted. "However, that person is the one that instilled fight in us, so we're able to work hard every day to make him proud, and I think we did a good job of that today."

The pairs' free skate will take place Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, followed by the men's short program.